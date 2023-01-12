As scheduled, the full team of the election commission comprising chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar and election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel arrived here on January 12, and held a meeting with all leaders and representatives of all political parties. They assured the leaders of parties that the Commission will make every effort to ensure that the upcoming assembly election is free and fair.



Attending a press conference in Tripura today, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addressed the media and said that all efforts are being taken to ensure free and fair elections. Special arrangements have been made to make it an all inclusive election.



Voter cards have been issued for first time voters with efforts taken to enrol women and transgender. With respect to senior citizen voters, special arrangements like voting at doorstep for senior citizens if required wherein the voting will be recorded in video.



People with disabilities will be able to vote via Saksham app while other arrangements have been provided for PWDs.

Efforts are being initiated to make voting transparent while security arrangements have been made tight to ensure safety of candidates.



60 model polling stations will come up for enhanced voting. This time there are 28.13 lakh registered electors in Tripura with 65,000 along being 1st time registered voters in the state.

The ECI also informed that copy of electoral rolls have been shared with political parties ensuring participating of political parties at every stage.



The CPI(M) was represented by party secretary Jiten Chowdhury and Sadar subdivisional committee secretary and former MLA Ratan Das at the meeting of the Commission with political parties that took place in the conference room of the state guest house. The Congress was represented by PCC president Birajit Sinha and MLA Sudip Roybarman, the ruling BJP was represented by Dr. Ashok Sinha and central observer Dr. Mahesh Sharma, and the Trinamool Congress was represented by state The leaders of the "Tipra Motha" party, among others, were represented, but their identities were not available.

The majority of the parties also submitted memoranda outlining Tripura's electoral woes over the past five years and demanding foolproof measures to ensure a free and fair election. All of the parties communicated with the three-member Commission to express their concerns about the election. The Commission, on the other hand, reassured the parties of their commitment to ensuring that voters can cast their ballots freely and without fear.

All of the leaders, particularly Congress MLA Sudip Roybarman, CPI(M) state secretary Jiten Chowdhury, and leaders of "Tipra Motha," noted that all of the state's elections—including the Loksabha, Panchayat, Civil Polls, and even by-elections—had been reduced to farce. EVMs, polling and counting, and appropriate voter security measures were also requested by the parties.



Also read : BJP national president JP Nadda’s crucial visit to Tripura, to take part in Jan Vishwas Yatra on January 12