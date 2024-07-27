Tripura Police have arrested three individuals for spreading false messages and rumors in Agartala.

In a series of posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), Tripura Police announced that the trio had been detained for circulating a false message, instructing all tribal people living in Agartala to leave the city before July 26, 2024.

"Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case registered at West Agartala Police Station for spreading a false message/rumor, informing all tribal people living in Agartala to leave before 26/07/2024," the police stated.

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The police further emphasized that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for such activities, particularly targeting group admins of WhatsApp groups that promote or support the spread of such information.

"Please refrain from spreading such rumors. Strict legal action will be taken against those involved, especially group admins of WhatsApp groups that circulate videos or messages capable of creating communal disharmony within the state. The situation is completely normal and peaceful," the police added.

Previously, Tripura Police had issued several warnings about the consequences of spreading false rumors and urged the public to refrain from such activities.