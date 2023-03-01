A day ahead of the counting of votes, Government Railway Police (GRP) on March 1 apprehended three suspected Bangladeshi nationals from Agartala railway station. The police also detained the vehicle and its driver.

On the issue, police personnel of GRP said that on the basis of secret information, some Bangladeshi youths have arrived at Agartala railway station with the intention of going to Kolkata.

“Accordingly, based on the information today morning, the railway police and RPF jawans sit at the Agartala railway station. In a joint operation by RPF and police, three Bangladeshi youths were detained after they came to the railway station for boarding the train”, the police personnel said.

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He said that during interrogation, it became clear from the identity cards that they are Bangladeshis.



The official said that the police managed to arrest the driver along with an Eco car numbered TR 03 J 0534.

“During the interrogation, they admitted that they are Bangladeshi citizens. The arrested youths were identified as Rasil Mia, Mohammad Asif and Abdul, residents of the Rajshahi district of Bangladesh. The police have started an investigation against them by taking a case against them under the Foreigners Act”, he added.