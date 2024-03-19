The Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force on Monday late evening arrested three Bihar residents including one woman and seized cannabis worth Rs 2 lakh when they were leaving Agartala for Bihar at Agartala Railway Station.

Speaking on the issue, a police official said that they were identified as Sanjit Kumar, Sambhu Kumar Yadav and Mili Priya and from them 46 kgs of cannabis seized.

“We always carry out checking of long distance trains. So today before departure of Rajdhani Express we have received a tip off that three persons may smuggle some contraband.

Based on this, along with Railway Police Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police detained three persons and seized 27 packets of cannabis containing 46 kgs of cannabis. We have arrested them and will produce them before the court. They are residents of Bihar identified as Sanjit Kumar, Sambhu Kumar Yadav and Mili Priya”, said the cop.

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