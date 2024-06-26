In a late-night operation on June 25, the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Agartala railway station, Tripura, apprehended five individuals attempting to enter India illegally. The group consisted of four Bangladeshi women and one male Indian tout.

Authorities suspect the Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Smt Meem Sultana (23), Rubaiya Sultana (20) alias Asha, Ritu Begam (28), and Jyoti Khatun (20), were seeking employment opportunities in Indian cities like Ahmedabad and Pune. They reportedly lacked proper documentation for travel within India.

The Indian tout, Md Kashem Miah (24) from Sepahijala district, Tripura, is believed to have facilitated their illegal entry.

A case has been registered at the Agartala GRP Police Station, and all five individuals are expected to be presented before the court tomorrow.

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