Tripura Deputy Chief Minister and minister in charge of the Power department, Jishnu Dev Varma on September 16, 2022, said that about 50 micro solar grids would be installed for last-mile power delivery of power.

''When I met Prime Minister Modi and the Union Power Minister, I raised a demand for 500 micro-grids capable of providing uninterrupted power to small villages. I hope the central government will acknowledge the need and importance of solar energy in Tripura,” said the Varma while addressing a press conference at the Civil secretariat.

“Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency which is working extensively for promoting and popularising solar energy has been awarded as the best nodal agency in the North Eastern region for its relentless efforts. The ambitious PM Kusum scheme that provides beneficiary farmers with solar-powered pumps and other equipment for irrigation had been also improvised in Tripura based on the financial condition of the state,'' he was quoted as saying in an official statement.

''In all the states, beneficiaries have to pay a share of 20 per cent for the total cost of the equipment, while in Tripura, with the financial support from the NABARD, the beneficiary’s share has been reduced to 2 per cent of the total price. For example, if a pump costs Rs 2.5 lakh the selected beneficiary is entitled to get it for Rs 5,000,” he added.

Apart from this, he said, several villages under 12 aspirational blocks like Ganganagar, Mungiakami etc are now getting electricity from solar microgrids. Around 22,500 solar street lights had been installed in village market areas.

“In remote villages, markets generally end in the daytime because there is now power. With solar street lights, a significant crowd now could be seen in the markers in the evening as well. The 2,600 solar pumps we have distributed are helping families who are still dependent on shifting cultivation for their living. As shifting cultivation is generally done on highlands, sourcing water for irrigation becomes a near impossible task. These solar-powered pumps are helping farmers get water even in those areas as well”, the minister added.

Moreover, the minister said, the department is also converting traditional energy-propelled water pumps into solar sans any charges. “We hope these pumps turn into community assets”, said Dev Varma.

On the new initiatives, the Minister informed the media persons that TREDA, Rural Development and the Department of Science and Technology in convergence with each other have initiated a pilot project.

“The Bio-village project under the aegis of science and technology had been clubbed together with the solar project for a village under Killa rural development block. This village is being developed as a model for the project and based on its success more villages would be brought under the purview of the ambitious attempt we have undertaken. We are also planning to install solar-powered drinking water purifiers. As many as nine projects have been sanctioned, and two are already on the verge of completion”, he added.

On the other hand, the minister also announced the puja festival grant enhancement by Rs 500/- to the govt employees.

Notably, it was Rs 700/- when BJP led state government took over, however, today it has reached Rs 1500/- to Rs 1700/- which is more than doubled in 4 years.