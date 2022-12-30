Tripura Police has achieved massive success in the last four months, especially in West District where Agartala City is situated as the police have arrested 47 thieves and 51 drug paddlers related to 57 cases registered with different police stations.

Agartala city has witnessed a series of thieves’ incidents day and night which the city left sleepless. Not only thieves but also drug-related issues following which the number of HIV patients among youths is increasing.

The state government has recently replaced the West District Superintendent of Police and appointed Sankar Debnath to look after the district.

Soon after his appointment as District SP the number of thieve cases and incidents drastically decreased.

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A report from Tripura Police has revealed that from September to December 21 after Sankar Debnath has taken the charge as SP of West District, the police arrested 47 thieves including a thief from Bangladesh in 24 cases which were registered with various police stations under West District.

Among these arrests, the police on October 10 arrested four thieves and recovered 02 Motor Bike in connection with a theft incident at Agartala.

Not only thieves but police have also initiated prompt action against drug dealers as well as drug paddlers.

As per the report, the police have registered 33 cases and in this period the police have arrested around 51 drug paddlers and drug dealers.

The report informed that 424.08 grams of heroin, 10 grams of brown sugar, cash Rs 1, 77, 210 lakh, 3412 contraband tablets, 3392 various cough syrups, and 2418 kgs of cannabis were seized during this period of time.

Among these, 33 cases the Tripura Police arrested on December 09 arrested 05 accused persons and seized 10 grams of Brown Sugar, and 834 Yaba Tablets while on December 12 another five persons were arrested with 8.20 grams of Heroin.