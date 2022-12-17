The first batch of Central Armed Para Military Forces (CAPF) will arrive in Tripura by the last week of December 2022 for the forthcoming Assembly Election 2023.

The information was shared from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer today.

Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Gitte on December 16 conducted a preparatory meeting for the deployment of CAPF for the assembly election.

“Chief Electoral Officer, Kiran Gitte, IAS conducted a preparatory meeting for the induction of Central Paramilitary Forces during the ensuing Assembly Elections 2023 on December 16 in the State Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by State Police Nodal Officer G.S. Rao, IGP, IG (CRPF), Secretary, Transport, Director, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs amongst others”, a press release from CEO's office reads.

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It further informed that it is expected that the first batch of Central Armed Para Military Forces will arrive in the last week of December 2022 by Railways.

“The Railway authorities are asked to prepare the Railway stations to be ready for receiving the Paramilitary Forces in the district headquarters. The DM and Collectors are instructed to provide vehicles for transportation, accommodation facilities and other logistics. The Transport Department shall assist the DM & Collectors with the arrangement of vehicles. The Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs shall be responsible for the provision of LPG cylinders and PoL products for the Paramilitary Forces”, he said.

The official said that Health Department shall inform all the Hospitals and Primary Health Centres for providing free medical services to the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces during their stay while discharging election-related duties.

“All DMs and SPs are asked to prepare a deployment plan for the Central Para Military Forces so that elections are held in a peaceful manner”, the press release reads.