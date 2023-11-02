The Additional Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) has sought action taken report from all the District Superintendent of Police against touts involved in infiltration of border related crimes.

In an order the Additional Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) of Tripura Police has asked the District SPs to send the report by tomorrow for further course of action.

“...regarding action taken report against touts involved in infiltration of border related crime/cases i.e. Rohingya/Bangladeshis/other foreign nationals(Seperately) through IBB in the state for the year 2022 and 2023. Kindly arrange to send the report by tomorrow for further course of action. Matter may be treated as urgent”, it reads.

In the recent times Tripura which shares around 856 km long international border with Bangladesh has reported influx of Bangladeshi nationals.

On Wednesday also seven Bangladeshi nationals were detained from two separate locations in the state.

Also read : Tripura: Six Bangladeshi nationals held at Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram airport