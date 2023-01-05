Around 80,000 new voters were enrolled in the final electoral rolls of Tripura who will cast their vote in the upcoming Assembly election in the state.

Speaking with reporters, the Chief Electoral officer (CEO) of Tripura, Kiran Gitte said the election for Tripura Assembly is going to take place in February or in March for which in the last two months the office of the CEO has done the especially summary revision of voter list.

“Today the final voter list was published in all the polling stations. We have sent the copies to all district magistrates’ offices, Tehsil and all Sub-divisional offices. We have also shared a copy with all the political parties.

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Before this summary revision, in Tripura, there were 27 lakh 33 thousand voters and now the number is 28 lakh 13 thousand voters. Around 80 thousand voters were enrolled this time. This time number enrol of women is much higher than at any time. Around 11, 000 women enrolled their name this time as we have launched a special drive”, said Gitte.

He also informed that the number of third-gender voters significantly increased which was 46 and now 77.

“In each and every polling station there are 845 voters. Where the voter numbers are high we will provide auxiliary polling stations”, the CEO said.

This time the office of the CEO has also enrolled 13, 500 Bru voters in 12 locations.

“We have launched a special drive for Bru families and around 13, 500 bru voters were enrolled in 12 locations. We have also set up polling stations for them so that they can cast votes in their areas. We have also marked the persons with disability so that they don’t face any problems during casting voter”, he said to reporters.

He further informed that 3328 polling stations across the state are situated on the ground floor, having ramps, water facilities, and power connections.

From the security perspective, CEO Gitte said, “CAPF has already arrived on December 28 and whenever necessary we will bring more and will deploy them in vulnerable areas. Have taken all the steps to conduct the election free and fair”.