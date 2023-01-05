Union Minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress and the previous CPI(M) led state government at a rally in Tripura on January 5, 2023, and claimed that the Congress and the communists have lost their relevance.

Flagging off the yatra Amit Shah said, "The Congress has vanished in India and the communists have vanished from the entire world itself."

He tore into the communist party saying that the communist party ruled the state for three decades but the issues faced by the people in Tripura remained unsolved.

"To get drinking water you had to request the communist party cadres, for jobs you had to request the party cadres, for ration you had to go to the party cadres, to get a case registered in a police station you had to go to the party cadre. The entire administration was under the thumb of the cadres. But after the BJP came to power this misrule ended."

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He said addressing the massive gathering that the love, affection and trust the people of North Tripura have shown for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the BJP, the present Chief Minister Manik Saha, the former Chief Minister Biplab Deb and JP leader Jishnu Dev Barman is overwhelming.

"This shows that the next government in Tripura will be formed by the BJP again," he added.

This yatra will carry the message of people's trust that the BJP government has won," he said. He said that when he went to Tripura to address a rally in 2018, only 11 people attended it. "That day we decided that we will liberate Tripura from the clutches of communist misrule. We decided that we will uproot the communist rule. And I raised the slogan of Chalo Paltai.

The BJP will remain indebted to the people of Tripura who made this slogan fruitful and paved the way of forming a BJP government here," he said. Blowing the poll-beagle at Sabroom in Tripura today Honorable Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Shri Amit Shah evoked the 'Mouni Baba' jibe against the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"There was a Congress-led government in India for 10 years. But you could see that everyday infiltrator from Pakistan would come and kill people and leave. But they forgot that the Mouni Baba Manmohan Singh is no longer in power. Instead of him, Modi is India's Prime Minister now. They launched an attack in Pulwama. And Modi within 10 days time gave a befitting reply in the form of surgical strikes in which Indian forces blew enemy camps in Pakistan into pieces," he said.

Amit Shah also said that the surgical strikes sent across the message that if anyone dares to challenge India's geographical integrity and the armed forces, they would get a befitting reply.

He also said that the Congress and the communists used to feed Article 370 like a kid but the Modi government abolished it to ensure that Kashmir becomes an integral part of India for good.

"We were told by the Congress, communists, Samajwadi, bahujan Samajwadi parties that blood will be shed on the streets of Kashmir if Article 370 was abrogated. But Rahul Gandhi, three years have passed but no one even dared to pelt a stone, let alone shedding of blood," he said.

He also said that the Congress for decades kept the dispute of Ram Janambhoomi hanging in the court. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of a magnificent Ram Temple soon after the court judgment came in its favor.

"During the 2019 election people must have seen that even Rahul Baba taunted us with the 'Mandir wahi banayenge par with nahi batayenge' slogan. But now the Ram Mandir is being built and on 1st of January 2024 the temple will be ready" he said, taking a slide at the Congress.

He appealed to the people of Tripura to visit the temple on that auspicious day.

"Not only Ram Mandir. Wait for one or two years, a magnificent temple of Maa Tripura Sundari will also be built and the entire world will visit it" he said.

"We have also built Kashi Vishwanath Corridor,Mahakal Corridor,Somnath and Ambe Mata temple are being made with gold, Maa Vindhyavasini temple is also being built. Today I met the Assam chief minister who told me that another magnificent temple of the Mother Goddess is being built there," he said.

"If the communists were in power would they have built so many temples,"? he asked.

He began his speech bowing to the Mother Goddess Ma Tripura Sundari and Unakoti Temple.

"In the last 50 years, Tripura saw three decades-long communist rule. I want to ask the people here whether have you seen any trace of violence during the BJP regime like you saw during the communist rule," he asked the gathering to which the crowd replied with a big no.

He also said that the BJP ended the cadre rule of the communists for good.

"When in 2018,Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the slogan Chalo Paltai, the people in Tripura uprooted the communist misrule," he said.

He also added that the growth and development the people of Tripura have seen in the last 5 years of BJP rule is only a trailer.

"The complete picture of growth and development is yet to come," he said.

He said that Sabroom has benefitted the most during the BJP regime in terms of development.

"Tripura is rich in natural beauty and always has the potential of becoming a tourism hub. But during the communist rule the government did not care to build adequate connecting roads here. But soon after the BJP came to power the process was reversed and the place got connected with roads. Now tourist footfall has increased by 11 times in the last 5 years," he said.

Tearing into the Communist Party of India he said that the BJP has ended the reign of communist terror in Tripura.

"During the communist regime only in a span of two years more than 400 people faced violence. But now these criminals are nowhere to be seen," he said.

He also said that the BJP also stopped infiltration and drug trafficking enabled by the communist rule and instead gave employment to youth.

Lauding the efforts of the BJP rule in Tripura he said that in implementing the government schemes Tripura has achieved the feat of acquiring the third rank among small states.

"In the 2018 elections we promised the people of Tripura to liberate them from communist terror. We fulfilled this promise. Today I would like to appeal to the people of Tripura to give five more years to Chief Minister Manik Saha, Modiji will ensure that Tripura becomes the most prosperous state among the small states," he said.

He said that the Modi government believes in the principle of Sabka Saath,Sabka Vikas,Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.

"This is the reason why Tripura's economy is now free from the dark influence of drug trade. This is the reason why Bru brothers and sisters live peacefully in the valley,this is the reason why NLFT has now renounced the path of terror and the tribes are also now participating in the process of development," he said.

He also said that in the last five years the BJP government ensured rights instead of darkness,development instead of destruction,trust in place of dispute, good governance instead of misrule,facilities instead of hassles for the people.

"In the last five years 2.7 lakhs women have been provided with gas connection.We have given 4.25 lakh homes drinking water, approximately 3.80 lakhs homes are being built. The center had spent more than Rs.10,000 crores for connectivity and infrastructure and built 262 kilometers long national highway with Rs.2800 crores,more than 73,000 women are given more than Rs.5,000. Similarly 17 Eklavya Model Schools for tribal children are established,2.5 lakh farmers are paid Rs.6,000 per year, 1.30 lakh homes have been connected with electricity and 13 lakh persons are insured upto Rs5 lakhs of healthcare expenditures," he said.

He also said that a National Highway of more than 850 kilometers in length is also being constructed and more than 12,000 students are receiving scholarships

Moreover employees' dearness allowance has been increased by 12 per cent

"Though the communists parade themselves as the well-wishers of the employees, during its rule it never gave as per the 6th and 7th pay commission. It took a BJP government led by Chief Minister Biplab Deb to be in power to pay them as per recommendations of the 7th pay commission within 3 months of forming a government," he said

He also added that in Tripura 33% of government jobs are now reserved for women.

"The Chief Minister Manik Shaha made special efforts to construct 4 football grounds with an expenditure of Rs.20 crores. For the welfare of tribes the Chief Minister got Rs.1300 crores sanctioned from the World Bank. On account of these efforts’ farmers' income has taken a jump from Rs.6800 crores to Rs.11,000 crores," he said.