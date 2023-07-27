Sonali Mishra, IPS, Additional Director General, BSF (Eastern Command) Kolkata, held a meeting with Tripura DGP Amitabha Ranjan and discussed the prevailing security situation and required initiative to deal with it effectively was discussed.

Mishra who was on her three-day visit to BSF Tripura Frontier, arrived at BSF Campus Fatikchera in West District where she was received by Rajiv Vatsraj, Commandant, 42 Battalion and Janardan Prasad, Commandant 150 Battalion BSF at Fatikchera.

“She was given an overview of the prevailing security scenario on the Indo-Bangladesh border and challenges being faced by BSF troops in curbing smuggling activities and maintaining law & order along the border. After briefing and interaction with officers, she arrived at BOP Mohanpur where Company Commanders briefed her about the domination plan. There she visited the border area and halted for the night and reviewed the existing night domination plan”, a press release from BSF reads.



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It further said that the ADG held a Sainik Sammelan at BOP Mohanpur and interacted with the bordermen who are performing duties at the Indo-Bangladesh international border to evaluate the real-time challenges in border domination faced by the troops deployed on the ground.

“She applauded the tireless efforts and dedication of border men in safeguarding the borders and efforts made by BSF Tripura Frontier to control transborder crimes. She also emphasized on the physical fitness and mental health of troops and elaborated the welfare measures being taken for BSF troops. After Sainik Sammelan, she visited BOP Bhagalpur and BOP Lankamura and interacted with troops. In the afternoon she had a courtesy meeting with DG Tripura Police in which the prevailing security situation and required initiative to deal with it effectively were discussed”, the press release added.