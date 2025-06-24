Tripura: ADG BSF visit state to review Indo-Bangladesh border security

Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, IPS, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Eastern Command, Border Security Force (BSF), began a four-day visit to Tripura on Tuesday to review the security preparedness along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

On arrival at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, ADG Aggarwal was received by Inspector General (IG) of BSF Tripura Frontier, Ashwani Kumar Sharma. At the BSF Frontier Headquarters in Agartala, he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour and was briefed on key operational issues and deployment strategies.



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As part of the visit, the ADG inspected major border outposts such as BOP Bhagalpur, BOP Lankamura, and the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Agartala. He interacted with field commanders and personnel, reviewing infrastructure, vigilance mechanisms, and troop morale.

The visit highlights BSF's focus on strengthening border security and coordination in the sensitive Tripura sector bordering Bangladesh. Aggarwal will continue inspections and high-level meetings during his stay.