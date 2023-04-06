The Tripura Power Department has adopted a special plan to provide uninterrupted electricity during the monsoon season in the state.

Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Thursday chaired a review meeting with the power department officials of three districts including Sepahijala, West, and Khowai at the Pragna Bhawan this morning.

Later, speaking on the issue, Minister Nath said that with the initiative of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) he chaired a review meeting held with all the circle, divisions and sub-divisional officers, Managing Director and Secretary, and other officials of the TSECL officials of Sepahijala, West and Khowai district.

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“To know about the current scenario of the department, and loopholes and to find out the solution we held this review meeting. We have also laid emphasis on how we can extend our services in a better way to the masses. In the coming three months Tripura would face rain, and storm as the monsoon season has already entered and during this period power issue is a major concern. To solve this problem our main agenda of this meeting was ‘Preparedness to maintain steady power supply during monsoon days and revenue collection and etc’”, said the minister.

The minister said that to provide an uninterrupted power supply to people during monsoon season he has directed the officials to work tirelessly and they can’t leave the station from April to June to avoid power issues.

“I have directed the officials to talk with the consumers properly. Officials have to work following the guideline of the regulatory commission. A special plan has already been adopted and has committed that in this monsoon session, we will give 24x7 power supplies to people. We have adopted a plan and decided to provide additional vehicles, additional manpower, causal workers and etc. Rs 88 lakh additional funds would be spent for these three months”, said Nath.

The minister would hold another review meeting with the officials of Gomati and South district on 12th April and on 13th of April the review meeting of Dhalai, Unakoti, and South district would be held.