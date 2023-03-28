The Tripura State Electricity Corporation has recorded outstanding electricity bills worth Rs 600 crore, said authorities on March 27.

As per the state electricity corporation, the amount of outstanding bills in the private sector is 566 crore 82 lakh, while in the government sector, this amount of arrears is about 50 crores.

Additionally, no new initiative has been put in place to recover the dues.

The authorities of the state electricity corporation stated at a press conference on March 27 that if these dues are not collected quickly, it will be difficult to maintain the corporation's financial base.

In addition, the authorities asserted that half of the outstanding debt that was due on March 31, at the conclusion of the current fiscal year 2021-22, would be repaid.

The TSECL authorities claim that private sector arrears recovery is extremely poor. In the question and answer session, the partnership asserted that larger part of power buyers don't take care of their bills on time. As a result, customers face difficulties using the company's services as well. Because customers will not receive the discount they are entitled to if they do not pay their bills in full. The penalty should be calculated in the opposite direction. Even though many people are aware of this, they still use a variety of payment methods to keep their electricity connection. It is becoming hazardous for the partnership to keep up with the monetary base.

The TSECL authorities agreed at the press conference that the destruction of the underground power supply system in the Agartala Pur Nigam area was caused by a lack of coordination. Additionally, it was explicitly acknowledged that the officer in charge's irresponsible behavior and lack of sense of responsibility contributed to the extremely poor bill dues recovery performance. However, the corporate authorities virtually avoid taking legal action against the individual responsible for this.

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