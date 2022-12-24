Tripura's Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma has inaugurated a tower line from Ambassa to Gondatwisa a rural hamlet of Tripura's Dhalai district.

The project was inaugurated after 14 years as it was cancelled by North Eastern Council (NEC) during the then-left-front government.

After BJP formed the government in Tripura, the project was revived and completed in 4 years and 8 months which will benefit more than 12667 people.

On Facebook, DyCM wrote, "Inauguration of the much-awaited tower line from Ambasa to Gondatwisa. The line could not be completed for 14 years and the project was cancelled by NEC but after this Govt came it was revived and completed in 4 years and 8 months. It will benefit more than 12667 people. Also inaugurated augmentation of two sub-stations in Ambasa and Gondatwisa. The value of inaugurated power projects today is Rs 46.90 crores. To benefit 52328 consumers".

Also Read: Tripura to set up 130 MW floating power plant at Dumbur reservoir to improve renewable energy

The Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated three power projects there. The projects are 132kb Ambassa-Gandacherra newly constructed transmission line, 132kb Ambassa sub-station capacity enhancement and expansion and 33kb Gandacherra all-station capacity enhancement and transmission.

"The three projects of the power project inaugurate are the projects of December 2008. But the progress of the work was halted due to long stretches in the project area by the then government and the obligation to obtain clearances and work approvals from the National Council for Wildlife", the minister said.

On the other hand, in a bid to improve renewable energy in Tripura, the state government has decided to set up a 130 mega-watt floating power plant at Dumbur reservoir in collaboration with the National Thermal Power Corporation.

Apart from this to ensure uninterrupted power in Tripura, the state government would invest worth Rs 1, 950 crore in the power sector in the next four years.

While speaking to reporters, Brijesh Pandey, secretary of the power department said an investment of Rs 2,000 crore has been made in the last five years to strengthen the transmission and distribution system in the state's power sector.