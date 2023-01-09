As the poll for Tripura legislative assembly is approaching, the senior leaders of the All India Congress Committee including the general secretary of AICC Mukul Wasnik are arriving in the state on January 11, 2023.

As per a report shared by the general secretary and spokesperson, Prasanta Bhattacharya informed that on 11th January at 02:20 PM AS Lovely AICC Observer Tripura is arriving here in Agartala.

While on 11th January only at 05:40 PM Mukul Wasnik, MP, General Secretary AICC and Dr Ajoy Kumar, AICC In-charge for Tripura are also arriving and at 11:25 AM Abdul Khaleque, MP, AICC Observer Tripura arrived.

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Bhattacharya further informed that after the arrival of the leaders, from 06:45 PM onwards a meeting with senior leaders of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee will be held.

He further said that on 12th January at 10:30 AM the central leadership will hold a meeting with PCC Members and Office Bearer and from 3:30 PM - 05:00 PM they will hold a meeting with District Congress Committee President and Block Congress Committee President

While another meeting of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee’s Coordination Committee would be held from 05:30 PM - 07:30 PM.

Prasanta said that on 13th January all the leaders will leave the state.