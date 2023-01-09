Claiming that now nobody listens to CPI(M), Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that people have rejected the party and pushed them out of India as well as from Tripura.

Dr Sarma who is also the Convener of NEDA was addressing a BJP’s ‘Jana Viswas Rally’ at Killa under the Amarpur sub-division of Tripura’s Gomati district on Monday evening.

“Earlier when I used to visit Tripura I have seen chaos, clash, procession, rape, murder, and violence. Tripura CM Dr Saha has told me in this area around 80 people were killed during CPIM tenure. CM Dr Saha told me in Killa around 80 people were killed during CPIM tenure. Now in Tripura peace and tranquillity is prevailing. Now you will not find any incidents like violence, murder, or rape. Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and new CM Dr Saha have changed the face of Tripura completely”, said Assam CM.

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Claiming that people now get rid of CPIM’s misrule in Tripura as well as across the country, CM Sarma said, “Nobody listens to CPIM. You will not find them anywhere. People have rejected the party and pushed them out of India as well as from Tripura. The speed of our government is like 120 km/hour as we are in Centre as well in Tripura too but CPIM’s speed was very slow”.

He also lashed at the CPIM for exploiting the poor and tribal in the state following which their flag turned red.

“CPIM’s flag is red as they exploited the poor and tribal in Tripura. If we don’t come for another five years, the development works will stop, rule of goondas will revive again”, he said.

Announcing that BJP will again form government in 2023, CM Dr Sarma said only BJP can provide rice free of cost.

“Many people have raised objections that BJP will stop providing rice free of cost but till now people are getting rice free of cost and at Rs 2 per kg. Did CPIM provide rice free of cost? CPIM said they are friends of the poor has any time they provided free rice? No never”, he said.

Assam CM further took a dig at the opposition political parties and claimed that BJP has taken care of CPIM, Tipra Motha, and others during the Covid crisis.

He also hailed the decision of Tripura Chief Minister Dr Saha for providing Dearness allowance to Government employees, for hiking wages of ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

“10 new college’s including national law college and forensic university set up in Tripura which was not there in the last 25 years”, he added.