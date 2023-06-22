As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has stepped up its efforts across the state.

Today, in a significant development, over 700 voters, who were previously aligned with the Congress and CPIM, have joined the saffron camp in Jolaibari, located in the South District.

Speaking about the program, Rajib Bhattacharjee, the BJP Tripura President, stated that the workers and supporters of CPIM and Congress, who had previously opposed the BJP and fought against the ruling party prior to the 2023 Assembly election in the state, have now realized that only the BJP can bring about real development in the state and following this more than 700 voters have joined the ruling party.



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"We organized a meeting under the Janajati Morcha at Jolaibari Community Hall. The people who were affiliated with opposition parties particularly the supporters of Congress and CPIM, who previously fought against the BJP, have lost faith in the opposition and joined the BJP. Today, over 700 voters from 276 families have left Congress and CPIM to join the BJP," said the BJP chief.

He emphasized that the individuals who joined the BJP have come to understand that neither the CPIM nor Congress can effectively work for all sections of the population in the state but only BJP led government can work for every section of people.

“Our ministers and BJP leaders are dedicatedly working in the Janajati areas. Prime Minister Modi is also committed to the development of Tripura, which has instilled faith in the people that only a BJP-led government can bring about real progress," he added.

During the program, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma along with Cooperation Minister Shukla Charan Noatia were present.