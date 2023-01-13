Ahead of the state assembly election, Tripura Pradesh Congress leaders including AICC leaders hold a meeting with CPIM leaders at their party office.

Notably, CPIM state committee Jitendra Chowdhury with Left front converse Narayan Kar holding a meeting with AICC Tripura in charge Dr Ajoy Kumar who is looking for an alliance to defeat the ruling BJP in the forthcoming assembly election.

AICC Tripura In charge Ajoy Kumar while interacting with the media said, "Tripura is been ruled by a gang."

The AICC leader claimed BJP failed to deliver promises made in the 2018 assembly election.

It's the demand of people to oust the BJP. In a state where a minor girl was raped, one political worker was killed, not a single promise was fulfilled, and people are fed up with the Bike Bahini gang. This is not a government but a rule of mafias said AICC Tripura Incharge Ajoy Kumar after attending a meeting with CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Chowdhury at the CPIM state party office.

Earlier, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Mukul Wasnik urged similar-minded political parties and parties who believe in the letter and spirit of the Indian Constitution to come together in a move to defeat the BJP in Tripura.

Also Read: Tripura: Congress calls for unity among ‘like-minded’ parties, claims dialogues underway

Addressing a press conference at Pradesh Congress Bhawan in Agartala, Wasnik who arrived here in Agartala on December 11 along with other AICC leaders said that Congress is working day and night to prepare the party in every respect to face this election 2023 Tripura Election.

“I am confident that Congress will succeed in the 2023 election. We believe in the spirit of the Indian Constitution and have great respect for it, we work to bring them together and I believe people with similar thoughts will come and will support us”, he told reporters.

When asked about the meeting with CPI (M) and TIPRA Motha, Wasnik said, “ Our talks are underway. Till the time we don’t conclude our discussion, it will not be appropriate to comment. I would certainly like to mention that there is a dialogue going on and we will publicize the matter soon. We are working day and night on a war footing to prepare the party in every respect to face this election. The election is very close and not a single moment will be wasted in preparing ourselves”.

