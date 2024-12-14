Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday announced that the state is set to achieve a milestone of 1.14 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’—women earning Rs 1 lakh or more annually—by the end of the current fiscal year. The announcement was made during the inauguration of the SARAS Mela at the Badharghat International Fair Ground in West Tripura district.

Currently, Tripura boasts 83,000 ‘Lakhpati Didis,’ who are engaged in self-help group (SHG) initiatives under the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM). Highlighting the transformation of the rural economy, the chief minister said the number of SHGs in the state has surged from 4,000 in 2018 to an impressive 52,000, providing self-employment opportunities to 4.73 lakh rural women.

Since the BJP assumed power, Rs 69 crore has been allocated as a revolving fund, and a community investment fund of Rs 626.97 crore has been distributed to SHGs. “This has significantly strengthened the socio-economic condition of women in rural areas,” Saha stated.

Praising TRLM for its pivotal role in empowering women, Saha reiterated the state's commitment to fostering self-reliance through SHGs. The success of such initiatives is also reflected in the SARAS Mela, an annual platform for showcasing and selling SHG products. The event’s revenue jumped from Rs 1.5 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal to Rs 4.5 crore in the current year, a threefold increase that underscores the growing impact of SHGs in Tripura.

The chief minister commended the SHGs' efforts and expressed confidence that Tripura’s rural economy will continue to thrive, driven by the dedication and entrepreneurial spirit of its women.



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