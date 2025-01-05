Tripura Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath today said that the main aim of the present BJP government in the state is to become self-sufficient in agriculture and double the income of the farmers.



Minister Nath said this while addressing the gathering at the inaugural function of the 53rd Annual Conference of the Tripura Agricultural Graduates Association at Nazrul Kalakshetra in Agartala.



“Before the BJP came into power in 2017-18, the monthly income of farmers was around Rs 6,000. However, after the BJP came to power, it has increased to Rs 13,000. The main aim of our government is to double the income of our farmers and increase production. The agricultural land in our state is very limited, and after consulting officials, we are trying to adopt modernized technology for cultivation. We are also providing soil health cards to achieve self-sufficiency in food,” he said.



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Minister Nath mentioned that at present, three districts of the state are self-sufficient in food, while three others are almost self-sufficient, with two districts lagging behind.



“Though the productivity rate of rice is good, even West Bengal's productivity rate is lower. We are working to improve it. This time, the harvest was good, but it could have been better if not for the floods. Due to the floods, we suffered losses. However, our department, on an emergency basis, distributed seeds, saplings, and other essentials. We are striving to achieve self-sufficiency in agriculture and focusing on palm oil cultivation, organic farming, and similar initiatives,” he added.