Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Saturday chaired a meeting to ensure the collection of all types of revenue by the month of March.

On Facebook, Finance Minister Singha Roy stated that Tripura is one of the top states in the country in terms of GST collection relative to its population ratio.

"To further enrich this proud achievement and accelerate the pace of government revenue collection through GST, I participated in an important discussion with the concerned officials of the department today, aiming to ensure the collection of all types of revenue by the month of March," said the Finance Minister.

The Minister mentioned that during the meeting, strategies for GST collection, enhancing administrative efficiency, and ensuring taxpayer cooperation were discussed in detail.

"I firmly believe that with the concerted efforts of all concerned, starting from the officials of the revenue department, we will be able to take a step forward in GST collection, further enhancing the glory of our state in this regard," he added.



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