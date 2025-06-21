Tripura airport panel recommends 10-km bird-free zone for safer flights

Tripura’s Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport’s Airfield Environment Management Committee (AEMC) has strongly recommended the establishment of a 10-kilometre bird-free zone around the airport to prevent bird strikes and ensure safe flight operations.

The recommendation comes in the wake of heightened aviation safety concerns following the tragic crash of a private airline aircraft in Ahmedabad on June 12, which claimed 274 lives shortly after takeoff.

Airport Director K. C. Meena confirmed the development following a key meeting chaired by West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar. “The objective of the meeting was to review and improve environmental practices in and around the airport to ensure safe and sustainable flight operations,” Meena told PTI.

The AEMC meeting focused on several critical safety issues, including bird hazard management, solid waste disposal, and improved coordination among civic and governmental agencies.



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“We strongly suggest that a 10-kilometre radius around the airport be designated as a bird-free zone. This step will strengthen the safety and environmental sustainability of MBB Airport,” Meena said, highlighting the growing risk posed by avian activity near airfields.

He added that continuous monitoring and coordinated action among stakeholders are essential to mitigating environmental risks to aviation.

The District Magistrate assured the committee of full administrative support in implementing the proposed measures. Representatives from Agartala Municipal Corporation, district health services, the police, and other key departments also participated in the meeting.

If implemented, this bird-free zone policy could become a model for other regional airports aiming to enhance safety standards.