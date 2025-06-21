Tripura gives jobs to 18 persons whose family members were victims of political killings

Tripura Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Saturday announced that 18 individuals whose family members were victims of political killings have been provided with government jobs by the BJP-led state government.

Speaking at a press conference, Nath said, “A dedicated committee was formed to examine applications from families of political murder victims. So far, we’ve received 39 applications and have approved employment for 18 candidates.”

He said political violence was rampant in Tripura prior to the BJP coming to power in 2018, claiming many families couldn’t even lodge FIRs, and case records had gone missing. “Most of the victims belonged to Congress families. The party had been out of power since 1993, but their workers continued to face persecution,” he added.



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Nath, who chairs the committee, said the panel held its second meeting on June 19 and reviewed eight fresh applications. Of these, five were positively recommended after due scrutiny of administrative and police reports.

“We are hopeful that these five will also be absorbed within a month or two. The BJP government has treated all families equally, irrespective of political affiliation,” Nath stated.

Tripura, once a bastion of the CPI(M)-led Left Front, was under their rule from 1978 to 1988 and again from 1993 to 2018, before the BJP came to power. Nath also claimed that BJP workers themselves had been victims of political violence since 2017.

The initiative is being seen as part of the state government’s efforts to provide justice and support to families affected by decades of political unrest in the state.