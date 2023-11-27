A.K. Mishra, retired IPS and Adviser (Northeast) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Monday, held a meeting with Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha to deliberate on comprehensive strategies for the development of the indigenous communities in the state.

The discussions between the two leaders centred on outlining initiatives and plans to uplift the indigenous of Tripura.

Dr Saha, in his statement following the meeting, said, "Today, A.K. Mishra, Adviser (Northeast) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), visited my office for a detailed discussion on the development of Janajatis in Tripura. We exchanged ideas on various aspects, including our government's endeavours in budget allocation, education, and overall development, particularly in areas densely populated by the indigenous communities."



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Dr. Saha further requested A.K. Mishra to engage with representatives from various indigenous communities and connect with leaders from the indigenous wings of all political parties, including student organizations. The purpose is to provide Mishra with a comprehensive understanding of the challenges faced by these communities.

"I've briefed him on the current initiatives and future plans of our state government, and I've urged him to hold meetings with representatives of these communities to gather insights into their concerns. Our primary focus is on fostering development, and I am optimistic that in the days to come, all communities, irrespective of their backgrounds, will stand united. Any differences that may arise will be resolved through constructive discussions," Dr. Saha emphasized.