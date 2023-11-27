Tripura Police on November 27 arrested two individuals, including an employee of Indigo Airlines, and seized cannabis worth Rs 3 lakh at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala.

New Capital Complex Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parmita Pandey stated that the Airport police station received a tip about the smuggling of cannabis.

"After receiving confidential information about the illicit transportation of ganja outside the state through MBB Airport, the police conducted a thorough search upon reaching the airport. They discovered 20 kg of dry ganja in the possession of Sudip Debbarma. Another individual, identified as Nelson Jamatia, was taken into custody on charges of aiding and abetting in the smuggling operation. The police have initiated an investigation and filed a case against the accused under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) section," said the SDPO.

She further revealed that Nelson Jamatia worked as an executive security officer at Indigo Airlines.

Jamatia resides in the Abhaynagar area of the capital, while Sudip Debbarma is from the Sidhai area in Mohanpur sub-division of Tripura’s West District.

"The market value of the seized ganja is estimated to be around Rs 3 lakh. Both were produced before the court seeking remand for further questioning," added the SDPO.

Parmita Pandey expressed the belief that additional individuals may be connected to the smuggling ring, hinting at the possibility of more revelations during the remand process."

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