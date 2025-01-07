In a significant step to bolster post-flood recovery efforts, the Tripura government has sanctioned an additional Rs 13 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha announced the allocation on Tuesday, stating that the total financial aid for flood relief and rehabilitation now stands at Rs 25 crore.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dr. Saha said, “The government has approved an additional ₹13 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to address post-flood damages from August 2024. The fund will be utilized through the Revenue Department (Disaster Management) to aid affected areas and provide essential assistance.”



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The devastating floods in August 2024 wreaked havoc across multiple districts, causing widespread damage to infrastructure, homes, and livelihoods. In response, the government initiated immediate relief measures and rehabilitation plans.

With the latest financial boost, the administration aims to accelerate restoration work and extend necessary support to those impacted by the disaster.