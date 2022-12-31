Ahead of Tripura Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in the state on January 5, a party leader said on December 30.

As per the leader, the eight-day yatra will be flagged off from North Tripura district's Dharmanagar.

''Shah will also hold a rally in Sabroom of South Tripura district on the same day,'' BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said.

He also said that the BJP president JP Nadda will participate in the programme on the concluding day of the yatra on January 12.

The 'Rath Yatra', has been termed as 'Jana Viswas Yatra' by the ruling party.

" During the Yatra, the party will try to reach around 10 lakh people as it will cover all the 60 assembly segments of the state. There will be 200 rallies and over 100 processions to highlight the central and state governments' welfare activities," Bhattacharjee added.

Besides Amit Shah, at least ten union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, and central leaders are expected to join the 'Rath Yatra', he said.

Speaking on the same, State Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Minister Sushanta Chowdhury termed the 'Rath Yatra' as one of the biggest political programmes of the ruling party ahead of the next year's Assembly Elections.

''The saffron camp has already geared up to make the event a big success,'' he added.

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