Tripura and Sikkim have achieved 100 per cent Open Defecation Free (ODF) plus status.

A press release from the Ministry of Jal Shakti has said that the country has achieved yet another major milestone under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase II with three-fourths of the total villages in the country i.e., 75 per cent of villages achieving ODF Plus status under Phase II of the Mission.

An ODF Plus village is one which has sustained its Open Defecation Free (ODF) status along with implementing either solid or liquid waste management systems. As of date, more than 4.43 lakh villages have declared themselves ODF Plus, which is a significant step towards achieving the SBM-G phase II goals by 2024-25.



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Among the top performing States/UTs which have achieved 100 per cent ODF Plus villages are Andaman & Nicobar Islands, D&N Haveli, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Tripura. While,

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi today, the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has accorded the highest priority to the Swachh Bharat Mission since he took charge in 2014 and the entire nation rallied behind the call of the Prime Minister to make ‘Swachhata’ a ‘Jan Andolan’.