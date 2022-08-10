On demand of recruitment that last happened in the year 2015 in Tripura, hundreds of unemployed Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) pass out agitated in front of the secretariat here on August 10 (Wednesday).

The agitators raised that due to the government’s policy of non-recruitment of those who have successfully completed their two years diploma course of Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) during the last seven years, at present more than 1000 are unemployed and soon many are going to be overage who can no more apply for government jobs.

“This is our sixth agitation, earlier also we tried to meet the previous CM and who was the then Health Minister and now also we are demanding for an appointment with our new CM and Health Minister Dr Manik Saha but again failed. The present CM himself has experience of working in the health services and is well acquainted with the ground realities despite large number of vacancies in the health sub centres across the state with large demand for multipurpose workers in Tripura since after 2015 there has been not a single recruitment of ANM. They are trying to manage the work of ANM with ASHA workers and ICDS workers. Due to this health service is poor in the community health centers (CHCs) and common people are deprived,” said Krishna Dey, an agitator who shall be overage soon.

She added, “Neither the government is recruiting us not there are any scope for us in the private sector here so why we worked hard and took this training. Again every year around more that 300 student are coming out from nine institutes of the state including four government. Why are they running this course and spoiling the future of youths and increasing unemployment when they have no intention to recruit?”

Moreover, they viewed that during the said period there has been huge number of those who had retired while many other got promoted and those posts are also left vacant but the government is silent to their demand as they tried to meet the previous and the present CM of Tripura who also holds the health portfolio but in vain.

Meantime, Paritosh Das, another agitator said that very soon a good number of them shall be overage and so demanded that government take immediate initiative to recruit ANM diploma holder and the number of unemployed at present is over one thousand across the state and every year many more are adding in the list every year.

They demanded that the CM meet their representatives and assured them regarding recruitment at the earliest in order to resolve their issues as well as to provide better health care services across the state.

The agitators who earlier in the day had gather in front of the directorate of health department later moved towards the secretariat but were dispersed by security forces in the highly secured place beside stopping them to create any type of hurdle in movement of vehicles in the busy airport road near the secretariat gate.