Tripura arrests 3,518 foreign nationals since 2022: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday informed the state Assembly that 3,518 foreign nationals, mostly Bangladeshi citizens, have been arrested in the state since 2022 for illegal entry.

Responding to a calling attention notice moved by Tipra Motha Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma, Saha said the state government has taken multiple steps to curb infiltration, especially in the wake of political changes in Dhaka. Special task forces (STFs) have been constituted in all eight districts to prevent illegal entry and monitor border-related crimes, in line with directives from the Centre.

“The STFs are not only working against infiltration but are also keeping a close watch on potential terrorist activities, drug smuggling, fundamentalist groups and other forms of international crime,” the chief minister said. He added that a state-level task force headed by a superintendent of police has also been set up to oversee border-related issues.



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Giving a year-wise breakup of arrests, Saha said 965 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in 2022, followed by 1,014 in 2023, 947 in 2024, and 390 up to August 31 this year. Of the total arrests, 2,739 people have already been repatriated. “In 2022, 894 were sent back, 696 in 2023, 676 in 2024 and 441 as of August 31, 2025,” he stated.

The chief minister acknowledged that barbed wire fencing along certain stretches of the international border remains incomplete due to various constraints, which continues to pose challenges for security agencies. “The state will not compromise on the issue of infiltration from across the border,” Saha asserted, adding that his government is also taking strict measures against the use of fake documents.

Tripura, which shares an 856-km-long border with Bangladesh, has long grappled with cross-border migration and associated security concerns.