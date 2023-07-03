Tripura Police on July 3 seized a huge cache of banned contraband phensidyl cough syrups of Rs 1.80 crore and arrested one person from Ambassa under Dhalai District.

Speaking with India Today NE, Sub-divisional Police Officer of Ambassa, Suman Majumder said that today morning the police personnel deployed at Kathalbari Naka Point in Ambassa intercepted a truck that was coming from Assam and was en route to Agartala.

“The truck was loaded with cement. When we found the driver and his assistant suspicious we detained the vehicle and started checking it. When we searched the truck thoroughly, we seized around 198 boxes of banned phensidyl cough syrups comprising 19, 575 bottles. The market value would be around Rs 1.8 crores”, said SDPO.

He also said that they have arrested the assistant identified as Mintu Das of Karimganja, however, the driver escaped from the spot.

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