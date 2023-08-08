Assam Rifles on August 8 apprehended one individual with heroin worth Rs 9.2 lakh from the Dhalai district of Tripura, said an official statement.

The individual was arrested during a joint operation by the Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (E) with Kamalpur Police Station.

''Based on credible information of Drugs sale, a joint Operation was launched by Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles with police representatives from Kamalpur Police Station and apprehended one individual along with 23 grams of Grade -I heroin worth approximately Rs 9.2 lakhs from general area Erarpar Bazar, under kamalpur Police Station, Dhalai District, Tripura,'' the statement added.

The apprehended individual along with seized contents were handed over to Kamalpur police station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

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