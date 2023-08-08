As many as 8 families have been affected directly and additional 17 families are at risk after Tlakshi village under the Vanghmun located in Jampui hill under Kanchanpur Sub-division of Tripura’s North district, has witnessed surface cracks on the village road and homestead areas as well as landslides along the side of NH-44 of the village.

Jampui Hill located around 200 Km away from Agartala, is the highest hill range in the state bordering Mizoram. This permanent seat of eternal spring is situated at an altitude of 3000’ above sea level.

An official from State Disaster Management said that the sub-divisional administration, Block Development Officer and PWD Kanchanpur Sub-Division made the preliminary investigation to the incident on 23 July immediately on receipt of the cracks and landslides.

“Tlakshi village under the Vanghmun TK has been affected due to the development of surface cracks on the village road and homestead areas as well as landslides along the side of NH-44 of the village. Total 8 families have been affected directly and additional 17 families are at risk. We have evacuated the 8 families to a safer location. In this regard, the Young Mizo Association (YMA) hall of the village was identified as the safe shelter”, an official said.

The official said that the Tlakshi SB School was identified as highly vulnerable and immediately the school was shifted to Anganwadi Centre wherein 25 students are continuing their studies.

The state government has constituted a technical team comprising the officials from PWD, GSI, NIT-Agartala, ONGC, Tripura Space Application Centre and Revenue Department and sent for a geotechnical investigation to Tlakshi village on 28 July and a review visit on 6 August.

“As per the decision of the State Executive Committee, the report of the technical team has already been shared with PWD for further necessary action in consultation with NHIDCL and District Administration”, the official said.

The state government has also provided immediate relief of Rs 5,000 each to 8 families and an additional Rs 45,000 is being provided to each 8 families as assistance for house damage.

After the incident was reported three severely affected dwelling houses were dismantled by the local administration, the power lines of the village in the affected area have been removed, and the affected village road has been abandoned and barricaded for no entry.

“A quick response team has been constituted by taking village people and the key department officials such as Health, PWD, and DWS imparted training. The training started on 8 August with the trainers from TSR, Fire & Emergency Services, Civil Defence and Aapda Mitra”, the official said.

Meanwhile, the NHIDCL who were working on the development of highways, has been informed about the issue and requested to send an expert team for slope stabilization.

“NHIDCL is taking up with IIT Kharagpur to study the roadside destabilization and accordingly to take up activities for protection of the road and the slope stability”, he said.

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