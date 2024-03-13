Assam Rifles in a joint operation with police seized 23 kg of marijuana worth Rs 9.2 lakh from General Area Ambassa, Dhalai District in Tripura.



Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and Tripura police in the general area of Ambassa.



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The team seized 23 Kg of Marijuana worth Rs 9.2 lakh and apprehended three drug peddlers.

Seized contents and the apprehended individuals were handed over to Ambassa Police Station for further investigation & legal proceedings.