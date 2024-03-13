In the early hours of Wednesday, Tripura Police arrested two individuals for smuggling five rare species of turtles and tortoises in Jampui Hill, located in the North District of Tripura. Jampui Hill shares an interstate border with Mizoram.

According to Tripura Police sources, the Kanchanpur police station apprehended two smugglers who were illegally transporting rare species of turtles and tortoises through the Mizoram border in Jampui Hill.

"On Wednesday in the wee hours, acting on a tip-off, Tripura Police, led by Officer-in-Charge Uddyam Debbarma of Kanchanpur police station, conducted a raid at the Naka check post on the Jampui-Kanchanpur 44A-National Highway. They recovered 2 large sea turtles and 3 tortoises from a vehicle.



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Two traffickers have been arrested in connection with the illegal trafficking of these reptiles. The arrested individuals are Chandaram Reang and Khachuk Reang,” said a senior Tripura Police officer.

He further mentioned that the accused are permanent residents of the Bru refugee camp in Kanchanpur of the North District.