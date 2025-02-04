In a major crackdown on anti-smuggling activities, Assam Rifles in coordination with the Customs Department, successfully seized drugs and destroyed a cannabis plantation worth over Rs 3 Crores in the last 24 hours.

The Assam Rifles said that around 6,900 bottles of banned Eskof Corex Syrup from the forest area of Nagicherra, Agartala during the wee hours of 03 February.

"The seized consignment is valued at approximately Rs40 lakh in the market and was intended for further distribution illegally", said the press statement.

It further said that acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched to seize the contraband which is often misused as a narcotic substance.



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The seized consignment has been handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and necessary legal action.

While in another crackdown on illegal narcotics cultivation, the Assam Rifles, during the late evening hours of 03 February successfully destroyed approximately 75,000 marijuana plants in the general area of Bejoynagar, Sepahijala district, Tripura.

The operation, conducted in close coordination with representatives from the Custom Preventive Force, Sonamura and District Police Headquarters, Sepahijala, dealt a significant blow to the illicit drug trade in the region.

The destroyed plantation, valued at approximately Rs 2.9 crores, was spread across 100 acres at two different sites. The concerted action underscores the commitment of security forces to curb the menace of drug trafficking and ensure a drug-free society.