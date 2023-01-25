Assam Rifles on January 24 organized a medical camp for Bru refugees at Kaskaupara near Dhamchera in North Tripura, said an official statement.

The one-day specialist medical camp was organized by the Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

As per the statement, the medical camp was inaugurated by the Commandant and Chief Medical Officer of Radhanagar Bn, and a total of 546 refugees were screened and given free consultations along with free medicines during the camp.

The camp was organized with the motive of providing free medicine, and medical advice and referring them for specialized treatment or surgery if needed.

''Doctors have also carried out a basic medical check of all refugees,'' the statement added.

The rehabilitation centre chief and all the refugees also expressed their gratitude to the Assam Rifles for their contribution in the smooth rehabilitation of the Bru refugees.

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