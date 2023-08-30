Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (East) in a joint operation with Kumarghat PS, Unakoti District, Tripura apprehended three individuals along with Heroin on 29 Aug 2023.



Based on credible information on drug sales, a joint Operation was launched by Assam Rifles with police representatives from Kumarghat Police Station wherein the operation party apprehended three individuals along with 558 gms of Heroin with an approximate cost of Rs 2.25 crore from the general area Kumarghat, Unakoti District, Tripura.

The individuals along with the seized contents were handed over to Kumarghat PS for further investigation and legal proceedings.



Also Read: Tripura: One held in Agartala with cannabis worth Rs 5 lakh

Earlier on August 28, Tripura Police seized cannabis worth Rs 5 lakh and apprehended a person in Bhagalpur, near the Indo-Bangladesh international border on the outskirts of Agartala city, late at night.

Addressing the issue, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parmita Pandey of the New Capital Complex stated that the Airport Police Station received a tip-off on Monday night regarding Pritam Biswas, a resident of Bhagalpur near the Indo-Bangladesh international border. The information indicated that he had a significant stockpile of cannabis at his location.