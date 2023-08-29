Tripura Police seized cannabis worth Rs 5 lakh and apprehended a person in Bhagalpur, near the Indo-Bangladesh international border on the outskirts of Agartala city, late on August 28 night.

Addressing the issue, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parmita Pandey of the New Capital Complex stated that the Airport Police Station received a tip-off on Monday night regarding Pritam Biswas, a resident of Bhagalpur near the Indo-Bangladesh international border. The information indicated that he had a significant stockpile of cannabis at his location.

“In response to this information, the Officer-In-Charge of Airport Police Station, Abhijit Mandal, along with other police personnel, surrounded the premises and conducted a thorough search. As a result, 87 kgs of cannabis were seized," Pandey explained.

She further informed that Pritam Biswas has been arrested under the NDPS Act and will be presented before the court to request police remand for a more in-depth investigation. The estimated market value of the confiscated cannabis is Rs 5 lakh.

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