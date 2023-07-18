Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), seized 103 kg Marijuana worth Rs 41 Lacs from General Area Ambassa, under Ambassa PS, Dhalai District, Tripura on 18 July 2023.



Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by Radhanagar Battalion and Ambassa PS. The team apprehended two individuals along with 103 kg of Marijuana worth approximately Rs. 41 Lacs and seized one light motor Vehicle.

Apprehended individuals along with seized contents were handed over to Ambassa PS, Dhalai District, Tripura on 18 July 2023 for further investigation and legal proceedings.



Also Read: Tripura: Drugs worth Rs 9.5 crore destroyed in state



Assam Rifles highlighted its commitment towards a drug-free society.

Earlier on July 17, Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over the Regional Conference on ‘Drugs Trafficking and National Security’ in New Delhi and witnessed drug destruction of Rs 9.5 crore in Tripura through video conference.

In a press release, Tripura Police said under the Chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah the National Conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security with a focus on the Northern region was held in New Delhi on July 17.

"In this connection, a mega drug destruction program was organized by Tripura Police in which 5473 Kgs of Ganja (cannabis), 5138 Bottles of Codine based Cough Syrup, 19313 numbers of Yaba tablets, and 6381 grams of Heroin were destructed. The approximated total value of drugs destroyed is Rs. 9.5 crore", added Police.