Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 17 presided over the Regional Conference on ‘Drugs Trafficking and National Security’ in New Delhi and witnessed drug destructions of Rs 9.5 crore in Tripura through video conference.

In a press release, Tripura Police said under the Chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah the National Conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security with a focus on the Northern region was held in New Delhi on July 17.

"In this connection, a mega drug destruction program was organized by Tripura Police in which 5473 Kgs of Ganja (cannabis), 5138 Bottles of Codine based Cough Syrup, 19313 numbers of Yaba tablets, and 6381 grams of Heroin were destructed. The approximated total value of drugs destroyed is Rs. 9.5 crore", added Police.

The police said that live streaming of the destruction process was done from Tripura which was witnessed by Union Home Minister.

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