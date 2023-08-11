Assam Rifles Battalion in a joint operation with Ambassa police station apprehended two individuals along with Marijuana on August 11.

Based on credible information about the movement of the drug, a joint Operation was launched by Assam Rifles with police representatives from Ambassa Police Station seizing one heavy vehicle and apprehending two individuals along with 257 Kg marijuana worth approximately Rs 1 Crore from general area Ambassa, under Ambassa PS, Dhalai District, Tripura.



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The apprehended individuals along with seized contents were handed over to Ambassa PS for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Assam Rifles have demonstrated its commitment towards a drug-free society.