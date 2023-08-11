The Additional District and Sessions Judge Gomati District has convicted and sentenced a person of Rigorous Imprisonment(RI) for life for killing his wife in 2020.

A press release issued from Tripura Police said that the Additional District & Sessions Judge Gomati Tripura has convicted and sentenced an accused person namely Rupak Ghosh (36) of Tepania, under Gomati District to suffer Rigorous Imprisonment(RI) for life and to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 only for the offence committed in 2020.



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“In this case, on October 2022 afternoon accused Rupak Ghosh had a hot altercation with his wife namely Lt. Jharna Dey (Ghosh), and subsequently killed her with a sharp cutting weapon. It is pertinent to mention here that the Investigating Officer Sankar Saha of RK Pur police station thoroughly investigated the case, established necessary linkages with the help of FSL, and successfully gathered scientific evidence in this regard”, the press release reads.

Investigation of the case was expedited and after taking all qualitative measures the Investigation Officer submitted Charge Sheet against the accused Rupak Ghosh (36) which subsequently ended in conviction.