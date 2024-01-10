In a major crackdown against narcotics, Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Ambassa police seized 410 kg of Marijuana worth Rs 1.64 crore on 9 January 2024.

Based on credible information on the move of Drugs, a joint Operation was launched by Assam Rifles with police representatives from Betbagan Naka under Ambassa Police Station and seized 410 kg of Marijuana from the general area Ambassa under Ambassa Police Station, Tripura.

Seized contents were handed over to Ambassa Police Station for further legal proceedings.



Also Read: Tripura: Four held with Yaba tablets, cannabis worth Rs 1.90 crore in three operations

Earlier, Tripura Police, BSF, Assam Rifles, and CRPF jawans seized a large quantity of Yaba tablets and cannabis worth Rs 1.90 crores in three separate operations in the state and arrested four persons on January 9.



As per details, on the intervening night of 8-9 January, BSF, in its continuous efforts to curb trans-border smuggling in Tripura, succeeded in seizing 7,800 Yaba tablets worth Rs. 39 lakh from Sonamura sub-division in Tripura’s Sepahijala District. "In addition to Yaba, 06 cattle were also rescued, and 620 Kgs of sugar and other contraband items, having a combined seizure value of Rs. 50.74 lakh, were seized. BSF troops, in a joint operation with Customs Agartala and Sonamura, carried out a search in a suspected house located in the village of Kulubari (Kajitila) under Sonamura and seized 39 packets containing 7,800 Yaba tablets worth Rs. 39 lakh, apprehending one suspect," said BSF.

