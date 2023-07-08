Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), seized 498 kg Marijuana worth Rs 2 Crore from general area Ambassa, under Ambassa police Station, Dhalai District, Tripura July 8.



Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by Radhanagar Battalion and Ambassa PS. The team apprehended one individual and seized 498 kg of Marijuana worth Rs. 2 Crore and one Heavy Vehicle.

The accused along with seized contents were handed over to Ambassa PS, Dhalai District, Tripura on 08 July 2023 for further investigation & legal proceedings.



Also Read: Tripura: Four held in Agartala with drugs, arms and ammunition



Assam Rifles highlighted its commitment towards a drug-free society.

Earlier on July 7, Tripura Police recovered one factory-made 9 mm Pistol with 30 (thirty) live rounds and 8 pouch packets containing 96 grams of Heroin worth Rs. 9.6 lakh from Banamalipur in Agartala.

Speaking on the issue West District Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar said in this connection four involved persons identified as Bibanta Debbarma (37), Rabindra Debbarma (32) who are residents of Takarjala, Raju Saha (37) of Bankumari and Jayanta Debnath (38) of Chandrapur in Agartala have been arrested.

Further interrogation is going on to unearth the fact behind that. A specific case under appropriate sections is being taken for further lawful action.