In a significant achievement Tripura Police on July 7 recovered one factory-made 9 mm Pistol with 30 (thirty) live rounds and 8 pouch packets containing 96 grams of Heroin worth Rs. 9.6 lakh from Banamalipur in Agartala.

Speaking on the issue West District Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar said in this connection four involved persons identified as Bibanta Debbarma (37), Rabindra Debbarma (32) who are residents of Takarjala, Raju Saha (37) of Bankumari and Jayanta Debnath (38) of Chandrapur in Agartala have been arrested.

Further interrogation is going on to unearth the fact behind that. A specific case under appropriate sections is being taken for further lawful action.



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