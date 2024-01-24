Assam Rifles seized 180 Kg of Marijuana worth Rs 75.5 lakh and apprehended one drug peddler from the general area Bidhyabil, under Khowai PS, Khowai District, Tripura on January 23.



Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and Tripura Police. The team apprehended one drug peddler along with 180 Kg of Marijuana and an EECO Van.

A mobile phone worth Rs 20,000 was also recovered from the drug peddler.

The peddler along with seized contents was handed over to Khowai PS, Tripura for further investigation and legal proceedings.



Also Read: Tripura: Assam Rifles destroy marijuana plantations worth Rs 1.05 crore in Lembucherra

Assam Rifles highlighted its commitment towards a drug-free society.

Continuing its war against drugs and illegal Marijuana plantations, Assam Rifles destroyed 30,000 illegal plantations of Marijuana worth Rs 1.05 crore in the general area of Lembucherra of Tripura on January 21.

A joint operation was launched along with a team of state police of Tripura and TSR who destroyed the illegal plantation.

Approximately 30,000 illegal and fully grown Marijuana plants were destroyed and burnt having an approximate market value of Rs 1.05 crore.a