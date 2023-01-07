Agartala battalion of Assam Rifles seized 150 Kg of cannabis worth Rs 55 Lakh and also destroyed large-scale cultivation of cannabis plants in the forest area of Kamalnagar under Sepahijala district on January 7.

As per an official statement, acting on specific input about the hiding of large-scale illegal Marijuana contraband items at Kamalnagar, a joint Operation was launched by the party of Agartala Battalion of Assam Rifles with the representative of the Department of Revenue Intelligence and a police representative.

“The operation party in addition to seizing 150 kg of Ganja also destroyed approximately 14,000 to 15,000 Marijuana plants costing approximately Rs 15.50 lakhs which were planted in 12 acres of forest land of Kamalnagar,” the statement added.

On January 4, highlighting its commitment towards a drug-free society, the Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), seized 226 kg Marijuana worth Rs 90 Lakhs from Betbagan, under Ambassa Police Station in Dhalai district of Tripura.



Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by Radhanagar Battalion and Ambassa Police Station.

According to the sources, the team seized 226 Kg of Ganja worth Rs 90 Lakhs and also apprehended a driver named Dulal Dey and co-driver Biplab Debnath along with a vehicle.

The individuals along with the vehicle and seized Ganja were handed over to Ambassa Police Station, Dhalai district, Tripura for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Earlier this month, following multiple raids in Mizoram, the Assam Rifles on December 31 nabbed seven suspected smugglers and seized a large cache of illegal drugs and contraband, including methamphetamine tablets, heroin, and foreign cigarettes worth Rs 7.39 crore.

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